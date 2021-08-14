Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $479,818.05 and approximately $65.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.43 or 0.99988888 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

