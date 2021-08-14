Bitcloud (BTDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $261,360.33 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,784.74 or 0.99935213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.95 or 0.00993167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00363645 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.03 or 0.00418733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006605 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00080511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004816 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,225,852 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

