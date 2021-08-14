bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.39 million and $1.47 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

