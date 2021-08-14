BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $29,516.59 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.11 or 0.00576553 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001604 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

