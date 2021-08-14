Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0710

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $74.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

