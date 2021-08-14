Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $261.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.