Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $55.15 or 0.00117923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $59.85 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,766.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.04 or 0.01428468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00354332 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

