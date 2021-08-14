Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $685.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 124% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $182,074.33 and approximately $685.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00021178 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001386 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.