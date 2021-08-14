Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 9.5% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $58,081.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.75 or 0.00583909 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.