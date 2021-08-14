Bitcoin CZ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $47,219.70 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00136778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,598,103 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

