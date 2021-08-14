Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $62.80 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $62.80 or 0.00134028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $71.93 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00306052 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00154312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002455 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

