Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading 4% Higher This Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $134,720.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $17.38 or 0.00037145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00036857 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 165,122 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.