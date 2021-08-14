Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.77 or 0.00051224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $271.38 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

