BitcoinPoS Market Cap Reaches $2.51 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 16% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,835,168 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,714 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

