BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $4,964.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.83 or 0.00309564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00148961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00154236 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

