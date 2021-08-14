BitCore (BTX) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $759,504.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,927.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.38 or 0.06960524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.40 or 0.01432862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00386926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00142312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.32 or 0.00580311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00348552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00306752 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

