BitDegree Market Cap Hits $817,525.81 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $817,525.81 and $48.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.41 or 0.00875525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044029 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

