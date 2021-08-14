BitGreen Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $3,429.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00038233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.53 or 0.00294229 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034814 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

