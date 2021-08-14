Bitnation (XPAT) Hits One Day Volume of $563.00

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $91,282.35 and approximately $563.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitnation has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

