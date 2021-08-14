Bitradio (BRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71,530.98

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $71,530.98 and approximately $490.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00204476 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,310,471 coins and its circulating supply is 10,310,467 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

