BITTO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167,445.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $528,605.03 and $167,445.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 9% against the dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00325103 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001255 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.83 or 0.00953524 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.