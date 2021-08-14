BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0048 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $810.42 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00036843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000192 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002807 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

