BitTube Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $3,651.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00577154 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,356,100 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

