BitZ Token (BZ) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded up 9% against the dollar. BitZ Token has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $3.17 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitZ Token coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitZ Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00885412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00102597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044446 BTC.

About BitZ Token

BZ is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

BitZ Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitZ Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitZ Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitZ Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitZ Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.