Bitzeny Price Up 78.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $177,894.83 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 78.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.95 or 0.00384513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

