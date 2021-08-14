BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.88.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$12.38 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

