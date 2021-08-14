Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

