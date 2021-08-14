BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE MIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

