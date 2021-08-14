BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 245.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE MIY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
