Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $10.22 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $10.22 million and $614,367.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00136778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00155465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,864.86 or 1.00086973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00875337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

