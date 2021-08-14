Blocery Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Blocery has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $2.03 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blocery has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocery Profile

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

