Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $908,725.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00006191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $908,725.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00875637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00106792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043848 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

