Blockpass Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $739,129.03 and $5,631.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043738 BTC.

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

