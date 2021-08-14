Bloom Burton Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bloom Burton in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BLU opened at C$4.24 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

