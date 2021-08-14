Blox Hits Market Capitalization of $22.61 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Blox coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blox has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00883304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00103321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

