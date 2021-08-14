Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $66.96 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.00879462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00102112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044176 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,903,487 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

