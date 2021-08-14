BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) & The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Critical Survey

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BNP Paribas and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNP Paribas 0 5 9 0 2.64 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 0 1 0 3.00

BNP Paribas currently has a consensus price target of $59.54, suggesting a potential upside of 85.48%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Profitability

This table compares BNP Paribas and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNP Paribas 18.03% 7.08% 0.32% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 30.00% 16.63% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNP Paribas and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.59 $8.07 billion $3.03 10.59 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.77 $147.22 million $3.04 11.38

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. BNP Paribas pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats BNP Paribas on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.