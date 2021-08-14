BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0052

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $230,595.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.85 or 0.00876498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00101217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043953 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

