BOMB Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $297,072.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00007777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,706.13 or 1.00152159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00077583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013580 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000490 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,027 coins and its circulating supply is 904,239 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

