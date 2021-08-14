Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $325,262.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00879192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00100831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044034 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

