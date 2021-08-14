Bondly Market Cap Hits $1.09 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Bondly has traded up 278.8% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.84 or 0.00883818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00101872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044043 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

