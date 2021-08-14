Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $10.25 on Friday, reaching $2,203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 228,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

