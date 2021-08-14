Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Booking by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 30,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,426,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Booking by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,203.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,215.71. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.25, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

