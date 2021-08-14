BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $62,771.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,666,223 coins and its circulating supply is 778,635,490 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

