Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $321,459.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $307,611.52 and approximately $321,459.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00010906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

