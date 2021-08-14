Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 51,533 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £4.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.42.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

