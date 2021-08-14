Boson Protocol (BOSON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.15 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $53.61 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00422625 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003370 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.17 or 0.00967258 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,827,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

