Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

