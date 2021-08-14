Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 13,018 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.29% of Avery Dennison worth $50,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVY opened at $215.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $112.21 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

