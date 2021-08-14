Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 16,407 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $201.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

