Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 276,331 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,331 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of eBay worth $55,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

